UPDATED with video. Michael B. Jordan took the coveted bucket of golden popcorn at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Villain for his role as the conflicted and vengeful Erik Killmonger. However, when he accepted the award, he didn’t think he deserved it.

“I’m shocked that I won this award for best villain,” joked Jordan when he took the stage to accept the award. “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

Jordan’s epic shade thrown at the disgraced actress was unexpected and had everyone gasping with delight. Of course, the jab was referencing the uproarious backlash that Roseanne Barr has faced since tweeting the racist remark about Valerie Jarrett. Her ABC show has since been canceled and her reputation has been on a downward spiral.

In addition to dragging Barr, Jordan took the opportunity to address the crowd who are overzealous with the “Wakanda Forever” gesture from Black Panther. Memes with Chadwick Boseman looking less-than-excited about the gesture have been spreading around the Internet to which Jordan joked: “Chadwick Boseman personally asked me to ask y’all to stop asking him to say ‘Wakanda Forever’ out on the streets — y’all are taking the forever thing a little too seriously.”

Watch the video above.