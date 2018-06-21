AT&T Audience Network series Mr. Mercedes is making a return appearance at San Diego Comic-Con with the cast and creators of Season 2 for the show’s panel.

The Sonar Entertainment-produced series, based on the trilogy by Stephen King, also will give fans a glimpse into the past and peek into the future with the “Mr. Mercedes Immersive Experience.” It will include a virtual reality escape room game set inside Brady’s lair and an augmented reality adventure game in which fans can help Detective Bill Hodges crack the case. Other features include a recreation of the physical world of Mr. Mercedes in which the show’s set designers recreate Finders Keepers, Mercy General Hospital and Brady’s lair using actual props; 3-D light projection that brings Brady back to life in his hospital bed, a lenticular photo experience and private screening room that includes a sneak peek of Season 2.

Cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Jharrel Jerome, Scott Lawrence, Breeda Wool, Justine Lupe, Nancy Travis and Holland Taylor. They’ll be joined by Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer and Maximiliano Hernandez for Season 2.

Comic-Con runs July 19-21 in San Diego.