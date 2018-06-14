The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced its newly elected 2018–19 Board of Governors, including four first-timers, 10 incumbents and two returnees. There also will be a runoff between Jason Blum and Jennifer Todd in the Producers Branch.

The rookies are Alfred Molina, Actors Branch; Tom Duffield, Designers Branch; Susanne Bier, Directors Branch; Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch. Molina, who replaces Tom Hanks, beat out competition including Brie Larson, Meg Ryan and Lou Diamond Phillips.

The newbies join incumbents Bernard Telsey (Casting Directors), Daryn Okada (Cinematographers), Rory Kennedy (Documentary), Jim Gianopulos (Executives), Carol Littleton (Film Editors), Lois Burwell (Makeup Artists and Hairstylists), Michael Giacchino (Music), Scott Millan (Sound), John Knoll (Visual Effects) and Billy Ray (Writers).

Returning to the Board after a hiatus are Jeffrey Kurland (Costume Designers) and Sid Ganis (Public Relations).

All will assume their posts on July 1.

The balloting in the Producers Branch produced a tie between candidates Blum and Todd, necessitating a runoff election. Voting will begin Monday and Tuesday. The Academy most recently held a runoff election in 2016 for the Film Editors Branch.

The Academy’s 17 branches are represented by three governors each, who may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The Board of Governors sets the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health and assures the fulfillment of its mission.