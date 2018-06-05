Universal and MRC have released the official trailer for Mortal Engines, the post-apocalyptic thriller based Philip Reeve’s award-winning Scholastic book series. This is a project Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh have been working on for years, bringing their Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit cohort Philippa Boyens aboard to co-write the script and tapping Jackson’s longtime VFX partner Christian Rivers (an Oscar winner for King Kong) to direct in his feature helming debut.

The pic is set thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, and humankind has adapted to a new way of living, with gigantic moving cities roaming the the Earth, preying upon smaller traction towns in a “survival of the fastest.” Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London, finds himself fighting for his survival after he encounters fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). The two forge an unlikely alliance destined to change the course of the future. Hugo Weaving, Stephen Lang, Jihae, Patrick Malahide and Leila George co-star.

Universal and MRC are co-financing the film, with Uni staking out a December 14 release date.

Zane Weiner, Amanda Walker and Deborah Forte are producing with Walsh and Jackson, and Ken Kamins and Boyens are executive producers.

Check out the trailer above.