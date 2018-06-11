Mobshot: My Life in the Mafia is eyeing a move to the small screen with a popular Los Angeles radio morning host exec producing.

The podcast and audiobook (the latter published last year by Radio Genius) centers on the life of Vince Ciacci, a longtime member of New York’s Little Italy gang who went from tormented child to feared criminal and eventually to redemption. Gary Bryan, who has hosted KRTH-FM’s morning-drive show for more than 15 years, serves as executive producer on the series project.

The pilot and series bible was penned by John Murphy (Emmy winner for CBS’ The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation), with the potential series following the the path taken by Ciacci, who now lives in Los Angeles. He is also an executive producer.