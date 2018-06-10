Clerkenwell Films, the British production company behind teen sci-fi drama Misfits and Netflix and C4’s The End of the Fxxxing World, is developing a scripted series based on the life of British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards.

Edwards, the founder of online video channel SBTV, which was responsible for helping the careers of pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora, said that the series would be akin to Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum, which debuted on E4 and is available on Netflix globally.

He revealed the news at the Sheffield Doc/Fest, where he was hosting a session titled Jamal Edwards MBE: SBTV, Music and Mental Health with The Revolution Will Be Televised’s Jolyon Rubenstein. Edwards began his career filming videos on a UK housing estate and has since moved on to record interviews at 10 Downing Street and the Bermuda Triangle, which finding time to take selfies with Royal Princes William and Harry

The series is being written by Preston Thompson, the young writer behind Cara Delevingne’s Kids In Love, and short film A Plea For Grimsby, which starred Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure, Detroit’s Will Poulter and Skins’ Kaya Scodelario.

“I’m open for collaboration; I’m working with Clerkenwell Films, they want to do a series that’s based around a 15-year old me,” Edwards said, adding that he will exec produce the series.

During the session, Edwards also revealed that he has produced a series for YouTube that is set to launch at the end of this month. Living Viral will tell the story of SBTV, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary as well as talk to some of the individuals that appeared in early videos. It features stars including Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews, popstar Jessie J and BMX-er Ryan Taylor.

Edwards has also been in talks with rock band Queen, including members Brian May and Roger Taylor, to team up on a series for his own SBTV. The series will connect the world of the Bohemian Rhapsody stars with a younger audience and will feature for up and coming singers singing Queen songs for the band members to judge.