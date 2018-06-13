What started out as an in-joke has caused another defection from the Twittersphere. Millie Bobby Brown, the 14-year-old breakout star of Netflix’s hit Stranger Things, has deleted her Twitter account because she’s sick of being used as an anti-gay meme.

The Emmy-nominated actress has been plagued for the past seven months or so by the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown. It began with posted photos of Brown that were been altered to make her appear homophobic. Per Nylon, the hashtag apparently was coined in November but has regained momentum lately. Some Twits have had a grand old time with it, while others insist that it’s strictly for gay people and that “hets shouldn’t interact.”

Plenty of folks, of course, didn’t get the joke and wondered why Brown — who in the real world rails against bullying and supports LGBT rights — feels that way and is sharing her “beliefs” online. Others have rushed to her defense, calling out the “joke.”

Whatever the sentiment, motivation or enjoyment/repugnance factor, Brown is gone from the social media platform.