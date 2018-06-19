Millie Bobby Brown won the award for Best Performance in her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. The actress wasn’t at the ceremony, but accepted the award via a taped acceptance speech where she thanked the show creators and castmates. She also took the opportunity for a special message about bullying.

“Since I know there are many young people watching this — and even for the adults — they could probably use the reminder that I was taught. If you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” said Brown. “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you.”

The Stranger Things actress added, “If you need a reminder of how worthy you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”

Brown’s remarks come after she deleted her Twitter account after the Emmy-nominated actress has been plagued for the past seven months or so by the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown. It began with posted photos of Brown that were been altered to make her appear homophobic. The hashtag apparently was coined in November but has regained momentum.

Watch the video of her acceptance speech below.