The Simpsons veteran Mike Scully is extending his longtime relationship with 20th Century Fox TV, signing a new multi-year overall deal with the studio where he has been for more than quarter of a century. Scully is showrunner of Fox’s new fall multi-camera comedy series Rel starring Lil Rel Howery, and also is developing Duncanville, an animated comedy series for Fox with his wife, former Simpsons writer-producer Julie Scully, and Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions, both produced by 20th TV.

Reflecting on his long history at the studio, Scully acknowledged its toppers, Dana Walden, Gary Newman, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman while also referencing the brewing bidding war for key 21st Century Fox assets, including 20th TV, which are on track for being acquired by Disney, with Comcast looking to play a spoiler by raising the ante.

“Thanks to Dana, Gary, Jonnie and Howard and everyone at 20th for helping me realize my dream of dying on the Fox lot with my ashes to be scattered at Moe’s Cafe,” Scully said. “Seriously, I love working at 20th so much, I may push Disney and Comcast aside and put in my own hostile offer for the place.”

Scully’s history with the studio dates back more than 25 years, beginning as a writer-producer on The Simpsons. He went on to work on shows elsewhere, including CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond and NBC’s Parks & Recreation, but never cut his ties with 20th TV through his gig on The Simpsons, a show he continues to work on to this day. He also worked on the studio’s Fox animated comedy series Napoleon Dynamite.

20th TV has been on a spree, re-upping its top showrunners. Scully’s pact joins recent new overall deals for Lee Daniels, Vali Chandrasekaran, Abraham Higginbotham, Sanaa Hamri, Tim Minear, Kurt Sutter, Rich Appel and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

“I can’t think of a time in my tenure at this studio that we haven’t been in business with Mike Scully, and this deal is about making sure there never is one,” said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV.” He’s such a talented comedy producer who can do just about anything, from live action to animation, single to multicam. He’s also about the nicest, most collaborative and creative guy you will ever have the pleasure to work with. We’re excited to have him leading Rel for us this fall and the animated project he’s developing with Amy Poehler is really something special.”

Scully is repped by UTA.