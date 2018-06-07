Rudy Giuliani does not speak for President Donald Trump’s administration on matters of diplomacy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told White House correspondents this afternoon. That happened one day after Giuliani, Trump administration’s latest Loose Cannon, said North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un got “down on his hands and knees and begged for” the summit to be resuscitated, after Trump pulled the plug. “Which is exactly the position you want to put him in,” Giuliani snarked. “I know Rudy. Rudy doesn’t speak for the administration when it comes to this negotiation and this set of issues,” Pompeo smiled, as he put in an appearance at today’s White House press briefing.

Trump had put the kibosh on the summit after Kim Jong Un called Veep Mike Pence a “political dummy” and warned of nuclear showdown. That followed Pence’s repeating of National Security Adviser John Bolton’s enthusiasm for The Libya Model in negotiation with North Korea.

No surprise that Kim wasn’t a fan of that idea, The Libya Model having not ended well for Muammar Gaddafi.

Technically Giuliani is Trump’s personal lawyer, though he has expressed a willingness to spout off on other subjects.