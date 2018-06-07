AGBO. the independent studio founded recently by Anthony and Joe Russo in partnership with Todd Makurath and Mike Larocca, has closed its first overall TV pact, signing a deal with Midnight Radio (Zoo), the producing team of Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Under the pact, Midnight Radio will develop, create and produce original television programming for AGBO which is described as an artist-led collective focused on creating global content for film, television and digital platforms.

The two companies already have started collaborating. Projects in the works for Midnight Radio under AGBO include The Warriors for Netflix based off the classic 1979 Walter Hill film of the same name, from Paramount; and From, a horror series with YouTube Red from writer John Griffin.

“Midnight Radio is an impressive collective of talented writers and producers whose track record of creative content fits ideally in AGBO’s vision of an artist driven studio,” said Lindsay Dunn, EVP of Production at AGBO.

Other TV projects from AGBO include Deadly Class, a comic-based drama which was recently picked up to series by Syfy; Mastermind, a crime drama set up at FX by Krysty Wilson-Cairns with Noah Hawley and Sky Bound producing, and a Larry Charles project. The company’s expansion into television is a natural step for The Avengers/Captain America directors Joe and Anthony Russo who first made their mark in television, winning an Emmy for directing the pilot of Arrested Development.

Midnight Radio has High Fidelity, a gender-swapped take on the classic title, in development at Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer service. They are currently in production on sci-fi thriller Origin, which was created by Mika Watkins and is co-produced with Left Bank for YouTube Red. Their series Knightfall was recently renewed for a second season by History.

“We are thrilled to be joining the AGBO family. Not only are Joe and Anthony wildly talented, but they’ve populated the company they are building with equally wonderful and adventurous people, making for an incredibly positive and creatively inspiring environment,” said Midnight Radio PartnerJeff Pinkner.

AGBO, which has a first-look deal with Morten Tyldum and his Mimir banner, and Midnight Radio are repped by WME.