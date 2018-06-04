The jabs at Roseanne Barr and the cancellation of her ABC show because of her racist tweet aimed at Valerie Jarrett keep on coming. On the latest episode of Michelle Wolf’s Netflix talk show The Break, she does not mince words when it comes to Barr in a segment titled “Internet Goofs.”

“Everyone’s been saying it’s so brave of ABC to cancel their biggest hit show, but the bold move was actually putting this lady Hitler chef back on the air in the first place,” Wolf said in the video above, referring to a photoshoot for the satirical Jewish magazine Heeb where Barr dressed as Hitler.

Wolf continued to drag the network saying, “Kudos to ABC, it takes a lot of courage to fire someone after they’ve been openly racist for the thousandth time.”

She jokes that ABC should replace Roseanne with a show called Juber where Mel Gibson yells at Uber drivers that he thinks are Jewish.

Wolf goes on to address the “double standard” that she, Bill Maher, and Samantha Bee get away with making offensive jokes while Barr gets fired. She came up with a simple solution.

“How about we enslave all white people for a couple hundred years,” she proposes. “And even after they’re not slaves anymore, still hold them down in society, devalue their existence by comparing them to animals, never apologize, never really make it right, and then after that there will be no more double standards and everyone will get fired for everything they say.”