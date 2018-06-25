CBS News has named Michele Perez Exner to be communications director for its Washington D.C. bureau and Sunday Beltway show Face the Nation.

Prior to joining CBS News, Exner was press secretary for South Carolina’s Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. Before joining Scott’s team, Exner spent eight years in the U.S. Marines, working in communications, marketing and advertising, as well as an instructor and a public affairs officer.

In her new post she will handle communications for CBS News out of D.C. and Face the Nation which is based there.

She starts July 5, reporting to Christa Robinson, Senior Vice President of Communications, CBS News, who said in the morning’s announcement that CBS news is “fortunate to have someone with Michele’s range of experience joining our team.”

From 2014 to 2016, Exner served as the Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, Director of Marketing and Advertising based out of Camp Lejeune, N.C. Earlier, she managed a team of 10 as the public affairs officer stationed in Al Anbar Province, Iraq.

Exner is a 2007 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and earned a master’s in leadership, education and development from the University of Maryland in 2012.