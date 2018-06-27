Former WGA East president Michael Winship, who led the guild during the tumultuous 2007-08 writers strike, is making a return to guild politics. The veteran news and documentary writer is tossing his hat into the ring as one of 11 candidates vying for seven freelance seats on the guild’s council.

Winship served as president for five consecutive two-year terms – starting just before the strike and ending in September.

Winship Rex/Shutterstock

Council elections are divided into two categories: freelance and staff. Freelance members work in film, television and new media, while staff members work in TV, radio and digital news shops.

Freelance incumbents seeking re-election to the council include Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, A.M. Homes, Chris Kyle and Kyle Bradstreet. The other freelance candidates are Monica Lee Bellais, Larry J. Cohen, Michael Rauch, Kaitlin Fontana, Andy Rheingold and David Angelo.

In the staff races, five candidates are competing for three open seats, including incumbents Gail Lee, Matt Nelko and Kathy McGee. The other candidates are Jeff Young and Kelly Stout.

Voting online and by mail will begin on August 23. The guild’s annual meeting and council election will be held September 20. Those elected will serve two-year terms.