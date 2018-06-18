Before Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom opens to a deafening roar at the box office with a $135M-$150M start, Universal has announced some promotions and appointments in the studio’s marketing ranks.
Eighteen-year marketing guru Michael Moses is being promoted to President of Worldwide Marketing, reporting to Langley. Having worked previously as Co-President of WW Marketing alongside former marketing chief Josh Goldstine who was dismissed for inappropriate conduct back in March, Moses now takes on that exec’s position.
Separately Moses has tapped 20-year Sony vet Dwight Caines as Co-President of Marketing, assuming Moses’ previous post. At the Culver City lot, Caines was behind such hits as Angry Birds, Spectre, Hotel Transylvania 2, Goosebumps, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Equalizer, Fury, and 22 Jump Street.
Moses has named Ignition executive Lauri Brown Senior Vice President, Creative Advertising, who as a creative director worked on film campaigns for Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve and Peter Jackson. In addition, Marketcast exec Thomas Beatty joined the company in March as SVP, Research and Creative Strategy.
The marketing overhaul here at Uni arrives months after there were a series of executive firings following allegations of inappropriate conduct by Goldstine. Seth Byers, EVP of creative strategy and research and Scott Abraham, another marketing executive, were also dismissed for their inappropriate conduct.
Below is the internal e-mail with more details from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Jeff Shell and Chairman of Universal Pictures Donna Langley:
Dear Colleagues:
Coming off Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s outstanding opening at the international box office and looking ahead to our domestic opening later this week, we want to thank everyone across the company for their tireless efforts in support of our little dinosaur movie. Congratulations to all of our teams whose innovative and comprehensive campaigns and ambitious release strategies have already garnered incredible results internationally and positioned this film as the must-see event of the summer everywhere.
Back on the home front, we’d like to share exciting news with you about some new developments in the marketing department.
We are pleased to announce that Michael Moses has accepted the position of President of Worldwide Marketing, reporting to Donna. Michael has been with Universal for more than 18 years, and has helped spearhead marketing campaigns that have propelled the studio to record-breaking results. He now assumes oversight of Universal’s global marketing efforts.
Michael is a trusted advisor to senior leadership and possesses a strategic vision that few others in our business today can match. From the greenlight process through theatrical release and beyond, Michael adds invaluable insight throughout the lifecycle of a film. We, along with our filmmakers, are in the enviable position to rely on Michael to shepherd new, innovative marketing campaigns for our diverse slate, and he delivers every time.
Michael has solidified his marketing leadership team by adding Dwight Caines to serve as Co-President of Marketing. Dwight is a longtime veteran of our industry, having spent nearly 20 years at Sony, starting in market research before establishing their digital marketing department and eventually serving as President of Domestic Theatrical Marketing. We’ve enjoyed getting to know him and look forward to him joining the company later this month.
Additionally, a person many of you have gotten to know is Thomas Beatty, who joined the company in March as Senior Vice President, Research and Creative Strategy. Thomas has brought valuable insights from being Universal’s project lead at MarketCast. He plays a critical role in the refinement of our creative materials as well as overseeing all the areas that his group is responsible for, including brand studies, tracking, recruited screenings, focus groups, campaign diagnostics and many others.
Finally, Michael has named Lauri Brown Senior Vice President, Creative Advertising. Lauri has established a reputation as a skilled creative resource for campaigns from filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve and Peter Jackson during her six years as senior creative director at Ignition.
We continue to say it and it never gets old: We have the best team in the business and we are proud of what we have been able to accomplish together. Please join us in congratulating Michael and officially welcoming Dwight, Thomas and Lauri to the team.
Best,