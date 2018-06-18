Before Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom opens to a deafening roar at the box office with a $135M-$150M start, Universal has announced some promotions and appointments in the studio’s marketing ranks.

Eighteen-year marketing guru Michael Moses is being promoted to President of Worldwide Marketing, reporting to Langley. Having worked previously as Co-President of WW Marketing alongside former marketing chief Josh Goldstine who was dismissed for inappropriate conduct back in March, Moses now takes on that exec’s position.

Separately Moses has tapped 20-year Sony vet Dwight Caines as Co-President of Marketing, assuming Moses’ previous post. At the Culver City lot, Caines was behind such hits as Angry Birds, Spectre, Hotel Transylvania 2, Goosebumps, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Equalizer, Fury, and 22 Jump Street.

Moses has named Ignition executive Lauri Brown Senior Vice President, Creative Advertising, who as a creative director worked on film campaigns for Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve and Peter Jackson. In addition, Marketcast exec Thomas Beatty joined the company in March as SVP, Research and Creative Strategy.

The marketing overhaul here at Uni arrives months after there were a series of executive firings following allegations of inappropriate conduct by Goldstine. Seth Byers, EVP of creative strategy and research and Scott Abraham, another marketing executive, were also dismissed for their inappropriate conduct.

