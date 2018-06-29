About a month ago, filmmaker Michael Moore teased that he was working on a “secret project” and name-checked Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr. Tonight on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Oscar winner unveiled the title of his movie and offered a few details.

The film will be called Farenheit 11/9, which is, of course, a reference to the 2016 election day that saw Donald Trump elected president in what was widely regarded as an upset, at least in the mainstream media. The film will hit theaters on Sept. 21, according to Moore’s website.

On May 30 — a day after the Twitter barrage that ended up getting Barr’s revived Roseanne canceled by ABC — Moore posted on Facebook, in part: “Roseanne, the viscous slur at me you retweeted yesterday — if I had the time I’d sue you and drain you of every dime you have. But I’ve got a better idea. As they say in the movies: one down, one to go.”

The post included video from a 1998 episode of Barr’s old talk show The Roseanne Show, one that features her interviewing Moore — she calls him “my blue-collar panelist” — alongside one Donald J. Trump. Moore also said in the post: “I know Roseanne. I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they ever knew me.”

The “secret project” actually isn’t so secret. Fahrenheit 11/9 is a film which Moore unveiled at Cannes last year.