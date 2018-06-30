Update, with video Filmmaker Michael Moore promised on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher tonight to join and encourage a million people to surround the United States Capital if President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee gets to a vote before the November elections.

“This judge goes through, for all or our lives, it’s a Right court,” Moore said. “That’s it, it’s over.”

Moore began his interview on the show by plotting a path to win Congress this November. “Our job is to win Nevada, Arizona and Tennessee,” he said, “and they can all be won.”

But when Maher insisted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will have already headed the effort to confirm Trump’s choice by November, Moore said, “We have to find ways to stop that vote from happening.”

“I’ll join a million other people surrounding the United States Capital,” he said, then mocked Maher for caving into the McConnell fears. “Oh, what are we gonna do?”, Moore mock-whined, adding that “they” – meaning conservatives – “don’t think like that.”

“They use magical thinking and they go, ‘A fertilized egg is a human being! A fertilized egg is a human being!’ And they say it over and over and they’ve got millions behind them, and when are we going to start talking like that?”

Moore, paying homage to fellow Real Time panelist Bradley Whitford, praised Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale for its flashback depictions of the slow creep of totalitarianism.

“That’s how fascism works,” Moore said, adding, “We have a president who was not elected by the people and constantly refers to himself in the third reich.”

Turning to the audience, Moore implored, “You have to listen this time because he is going to win the 2020 election. This man believes in being president for life.”

When Maher tried to change the subject away from The Handmaid’s Tale – “This is HBO,” Maher said, “f*ck streaming” – and to Moore’s upcoming movie Fahrenheit 11/9, the filmmaker said, “I’m finishing my movie and getting it out before the midterms because I want millions of people to get to the polls.

“We’re going to bring Trump down.”

Moore’s film hits theaters Sept. 21, and will be released by Briarcliff, a new distribution shingle started by Open Road founder Tom Ortenberg.