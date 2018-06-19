MGM and Warner Bros have released the first poster for Creed II, and if there was any doubt Michael B. Jordan would be in ring shape for a drama that pits him against the son of Rocky and Apollo Creed’s Russian nemesis Ivan Drago, the poster indicates that if possible, Jordan is in better shape than last time. Steven Caple Jr took the directing reins from Ryan Coogler, who this time is exec producer along with Jordan. Jordan stars with Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad and Dolph Lundgren. Pic bows November 21.