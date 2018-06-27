CBS This Morning aired footage inside a New York facility housing about 243 children the government took from their parents at the southern border as part of President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance campaign. Attorney Michael Avenatti provided the footage he says he got from a former Cayuga Center employee who was troubled by the separations and left. The federal government will not allow press cameras into the shelters, CBSN’s Vlad Duthiers reported.

The CBS News morning show aired the footage as a federal judge in California, appointed by George W. Bush, ordered the government to reunite families whose more than 2K children were taken from them at the border within 30 days. To date, six children have been reunited with relatives.

Avenatti told CBS News he represents about 60 families separated from more than 70 children under the child-snatching policy, about 80% of whom have had no contact with their children and have no idea where they are.

His clients include a woman named Lourdes whose young son Leo is seen in the video. Avenatti reported they were separated 48 hours after arriving at the Texas border on May 10 and that the mother had no idea where Leo was for three weeks. She has been deported to Guatemala. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says Leo is one of 243 separated children at that facility during the day; they spend nights at foster homes.