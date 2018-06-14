Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti and Donald Trump shortest tenured White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci sure picked a yeasty news day to guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

Hours earlier, Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen had parted company with his legal team, and Washington spent the day playing a new Michael Cohen parlor game called “Flip or Indict.”

Avenatti and Scaramucci are the new Washington It Couple. Recently they were being shopped around, to co-host a TV program – like Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. They were seen together at parties coinciding with Upfront Week and the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Stephen Colbert announced last week he would have them on tonight’s show – a sort of Natti & The Mooch Show backdoor pilot.

“You know Michael Cohen, you guys are buddies,” Colbert said to Avenatti – a gracious host giving Avenatti a chance to shine.

“Now Michael Cohen evidently either dropped or lost his legal team. And they have not named a replacement,” Colbert continued. “There are rumors he’s going to flip or that he’s about to to be arrested. Which do you think is going to happen?”

Avenatti, not subscribing to Colbert’s either/or format, went with “both.”

“I predicted a couple months ago that Michael Cohen was going to be indicted – that he was in a whole heap-load of trouble,” Stormy’s lawyer smirked. “And I think that we’ve seen that play out over the last couple months. There’s no question in my mind he’s going to be indicted. And, there’s no question in my mind that he’s going to try to flip on the president.”

“I think Michael Cohen is in a very, very bad spot. And I think the president is in a very, very bad spot. Because this is what happens when you trust your innermost secrets to a moron.”