EXCLUSIVE: MGM’s VP Of International Sales Antonio Salas is joining Donald Tang’s Global Road Entertainment in the same role.

Salas begins at Global Road next week and will report to President Of International Sales Charlotte Van Weede, with whom he previously worked at eOne Films International. Salas will manage all film sales relationships in EMEA territories including France, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Scandinavia, Switzerland, Turkey and the Middle East as well as all Asian territories (excluding Japan and China). He will be based in London.

Salas joined MGM in April 2016 and worked on movies including Bruce Willis action pic Death Wish, horror Wish Upon and Annapurna titles including Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic.

Global Road was set up last year following the merger of sales outfit IM Global with U.S. distributor Open Road Films, both of which were acquired by Tang Media Partners in 2017. At the EFM in Berlin this year, CEO Rob Friedman committed the company to $1B of production spend on a slate of movies to be sold over the next three years. Going into Cannes, the company announced Japanese anime adaptation Tiger & Bunny.

Prior to his stint at MGM, Salas served as VP of Sales at eOne Films International and Director of International Sales at Focus Features.

With Salas’ departure, MGM has hired GFM Films Sales Director Edoardo Bussi as VP, International Sales. After a six-year stint at GFM, Bussi joined MGM this month where he reports to Sam Wollman, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions. At the studio, he will manage worldwide film sales and, per the deal between the two companies, is currently handling select sales on Annapurna’s Where’d You Go Bernadette and Booksmart.

London-based GFM is in discussions about a potential replacement for Bussi and in the meantime has promoted Claudia Ramos to VP, International Sales while Alice Bourel joins on 1 July as Sales Coordinator.