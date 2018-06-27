Telemundo Deportes’ digital presentation of today’s Mexico-Sweden match set a streaming record with more than one million concurrent livestreams across TelemundoDeportes.com, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app, and the NBC Sports app. It was the most for any event in NBC Sports Digital history, excluding Super Bowls, and the only event other than the Super Bowl to hit the 1 million mark.

In addition, the 1.02 million concurrent livestreams was up 53% over the prior non-Super Bowl mark – 665,000 for the Mexico-South Korea match on June 23.

Yesterday, the tournament reached 3.2 million unique users and generated 106 million minutes viewed. To date, the tournament has reached 9.3 million total unique users and generated 89.1 million livestreams and 1.35 billion total minutes viewed, averaging 2.0 million livestreams per match.

The nail-biting Argentina-Nigeria Group Stage match, featuring a late goal to lift Argentina into the round of 16, averaged 2.85 million viewers in Total Audience Delivery, ranking as Telemundo Deportes’ most-watched weekday match of the tournament (through Tuesday).

Telemundo delivered its best-ever Tuesday daytime (7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET), averaging 1.58 million viewers for its World Cup coverage – topping the prior record set last Tuesday by 41% (1.12 million).