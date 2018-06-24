Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in Saturday’s FIFA World Cup Russia match, but it could be argued that Telemundo was the real winner as it broke records with the most-watched livestream event in Spanish-language history.

The match averaged 7.2 million viewers across Telemundo, TelemundoDeportes.com, and the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports apps, according to live plus same day fast national data released today by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics

This marks another milestone for Telemundo Deportes as the network has broadcast two of the nine most-watched World Cup matches in Spanish-language history, while Telemundo Deportes’ digital offering has delivered more than 1 billion livestream minutes.

On the TV-only side, Telemundo averaged 6.6 million viewers for Mexico-South Korea in the two-hour match window and 6.02 million for the full coverage, ranking as the network’s second most-watched sporting event ever to last Sunday’s Mexico-Germany match. It’s also the 9th most-watched World Cup match in Spanish-language history. In total, the game reached over 9.7 million viewers.

Telemundo Deportes’ complete Saturday coverage averaged 3.1 million television viewers ranking as the most-watched Saturday daytime in Telemundo history, topping by 72% the prior record set during last Saturday’s World Cup coverage. This was the ninth consecutive day that Telemundo set a daytime viewership record.

On the digital front, Telemundo Deportes’ presentation of the game peaked at 665,000 concurrent livestreams marking the largest audience for any non-Super Bowl in NBC Sports Digital history. Telemundo Deportes’s Average Minute Audience (AMA) for the match was 574,000 viewers, another record-breaking number, marking the highest Spanish-language AMA for any World Cup match in U.S. history.