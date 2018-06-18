The earth was literally and figuratively shaken by Mexico’s 1-0 victory over reigning champions Germany yesterday in the World Cup.

While celebrating fans of our southern neighbor triggered, as my colleague Nancy Tartaglione pointed out earlier today, an artificial earthquake in Mexico City. That big shake came as Hirving Lozano put it in the Die Mannschaft net, yet fans here in America themselves set the ratings seismic detectors off for Fox.

Scoring a 3.18 in metered market results, the Fox Sports 1 8 AM PT airing Group F battle between Germany and El Tri on Sunday is the best rating the still Rupert Murdoch owned company has had out of the 2018 World Cup so far – barely. Coming right behind in the June 17 schedule and the results, the 1-1 tie between chastened powerhouse Brazil and Switzerland pulled in a 2.95 for the match portion of the Fox Sport 1 coverage.

Interestingly, the Brazil match against the Swiss actually topped the Mexico vs Germany game in local market results, again, by a hair. The number one market for the Group E game was Washington D.C. with a 5.63 MM rating. The top market for the Mexico and Germany match was the republic of Austin in Texas, which drew a still quite impressive 5.23 in the overnights.

Both games were shown on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday while the earlier Costa Rica vs Serbia match aired on Fox proper as the company toggles its World Cup coverage between the two mutually owned outlets.

It’s likely we’ll see such highs and maybe more when the numbers for Telemundo come in later today too. Also showing the World Cup this year, the Spanish language NBCUniversal-owned outlet does not cover all of the 56 markets that make up the early metric, but you can be damn sure Telemundo had a lot of eyeballs all over the country watching the action out of Moscow yesterday.

Even if you aren’t a fan of football AKA soccer, the truly wonderful example of the beautiful game on Sunday was one for the books. In what has proven to be a tournament of upsets so far since its June 14th kickoff, yesterday was the first time Mexico had beaten the often-unbeatable Germany in a World Cup match.

Mexico is tied atop group F after shocking Germany. pic.twitter.com/aOoOqbkXMX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Also in Group F, Sweden topped South Korea in their match today and Belgium is currently on the pitch with Panama. However, for many, the big game of today is England vs. Tunisia. This could be the indication or warning signing of just how hard the Lions have come to compete and win – or not.

We’ll update with Mexico vs. Germany plus Brazil vs. Switzerland viewership numbers when they come in later today. Happy belated Father’s Day.