The Mexican national team had a very good Sunday with their shocker 1-0 victory over defending champion Germany in the 2018 World Cup, but Telemundo also a truly most excellent day.

Snagging a surging 6.56 million viewers for the 8 AM PT-starting Group F match, the NBCUniversal-owned network saw its best Sunday daytime audience ever with the game, which marked the most watched group stage match ever on Spanish-language TV. With the game erupting from that goal from Hirving Lozano at the 35-minute mark, the overall sets of eyeballs are also the most for any Mexico World Cup group stage match in any language on any network since the stats began being collected in 1994.

Or to put it another way: GOOOAAAAL!

Telemundo’s viewership of the Father’s Day match topped the same game in English on Fox Sports 1 by 46%.

Then, there are the realities of contemporary TV consumption with streaming and other platforms. All of which, once you factor in TelemundoDeportes.com plus the Telemundo En Vivo and NBC Sports apps, pushes viewership for the Mexico’s first World Cup win over Germany to 7.4 million. The game was the most live-streamed event Telemundo has ever had with 1.1 million unique online viewers.

In the 9:30-9:45 AM PT slot, the game peaked at 8 million viewers. When you add the Telemundo and Fox average numbers, nearly 11 million people in the U.S. watched yesterday’s game.

Looking at just the Telemundo broadcast results alone, that 6.56 million seems just a touch down from the 6.8 million that Univision Deportes had for the Mexico-Brazil game that saw the premiere of both teams in the 2014 World Cup. However, that game four years ago was also simulcast on Univision, so the numbers are a blend unlike the straight Telemundo results.

Also for Telemundo, yesterday’s game is the new most watched sporting event in the net’s long history — no surprise they are all soccer matches.

The next Mexico match is June 23 against South Korea.

As if we haven’t said it enough for our fellow North American country, “Vamos Mexico!”