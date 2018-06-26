Beau Bridges and Philip Baker Hall are set to recur on Messiah, the upcoming drama series from executive producers Michael Petroni, Mark Burnett, Roma Downey, James McTeigue and Andrew Deane.

Created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief), Messiah is described as a 21st century political thriller that chronicles the world’s reaction to a man, Al-Masih (Dehbi), who emerges from the Middle East claiming he is sent from God and creates a groundswell of followers. Is he what they say he is or is he a dangerous fraud bent on dismantling the world’s geopolitical order, causing civil havoc as he beguiles the world’s media and its audience? At its core, Messiah is a series that challenges us to examine what we believe and who we are.

Three-time Emmy winner Bridges will play Edmund DeGuilles, a charming televangelist with a large following and an even greater net worth. He’s the protective father of Anna Iguero (Melinda Page Hamilton), who gets drawn into the world of al-Masih through his son-in-law Felix. The busy Bridges just booked a guest role on OWN’s Greenleaf and recently appeared on TV in Homeland, Mosaic, Black-ish, Bloodline and Masters of Sex. He is repped by CAA.

Hall is set as Zelman Katz, a former CIA asset and the widowed loving father of Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan). Now retired, he is starting to have second thoughts about the life he has led and how he has raised his daughter. Hall, known for such films as Magnolia and Boogie Nights and as the noir-ish library cop Mr. Bookman on a memorable Seinfeld episode, most recently appeared on Room 104, Second Chance and Madam Secretary. He’s repped by Paradigm.