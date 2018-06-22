After a 0-3 loss to Croatia yesterday, Lionel Messi and Argentina aren’t quite out of the 2018 World Cup but it’s not looking good even as Iceland got iced out today by Nigeria.

However, for Fox, Thursday’s 11 AM PT match from Nizhny Novgorod Stadium was a delicious dish of the asado. The pitch battle between Croatia and the 1986 World Cup winner pulled in a strong 2.2/7 in metered market results.

While a dip of just over 9% from when 2014 runners-up Argentina drew with Iceland on June 16, yesterday’s match was the fifth highest rated game of the 2018 World Cup for Fox so far – and that’s with no USA team playing.

The highest rated match was Mexico’s stunning win over Germany on June 17, which snagged a 2.77 in the early metrics. Of course, we could see a new addition to the 2018 Top 5 once the results for Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica early this morning come in.

On another metric, yesterday’s Argentina vs. Croatia game was also a winner for Telemundo, who has the Spanish-language rights to American airing of the World Cup this year. The NBCUniversal network’s livestream of the match drew 4.3 million takers and 68 million minutes. Put it another way, that is the most watched livestream ever in Spanish-language TV history in America – Hola!

As for Big 4 primetime last night, no history was made but ABC did take a hit as the premiere for its new drama Take Two (0.5/2) followed a slew of game shows like Match Game (0.7/3) to just match repeats of SWAT (0.5/2) and Law & Order: SVU (0.5/2).

The return of the Alex Baldwin hosted game show was steady with its last run earlier this year on Wednesday but lead-in The Gong Show (0.5/3) took a 44% demo drop from its last season opener. NBC’s unscripted offering of the evening, Little Big Shots (0.7/3) was down a tenth from its June 14 airing. Another double shot of Marlon at 9PM (0.6/3) and 9:30 PM (0.6/3) was down a tenth in the key demo from last week and even.

Overall, a repeat filled CBS and Fox were tied for first place among adults 18-49 on Thursday with a 0.7/3). The latter’s 8 – 10 PM airing of The Four: Battle For Stardom was the same as its June 14 show among the demo and inched up a tiny bit in viewership to 2.38 million. The House of Moonves won the overall audience count with 4.40 million tuning in.