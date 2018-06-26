Writer-producer Megan Mostyn-Brown is expanding her relationship with AMC, signing a two-year overall deal with the network.

Under the pact, Mostyn-Brown will develop for AMC and continue working as a Supervising Producer on supernatural horror drama NOS4A2, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joe Hill. AMC gave a 10-episode straight-to-series order in April to the project, created and showrun by Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels).

Previously, Mostyn-Brown was a writer on Fox’s hit series Gotham for three seasons. She began her career in the Warner Brothers Television Writers Program four years ago.

Mostyn-Brown is repped by UTA and Gang Tyre.