The first day of trading for media stocks since yesterday’s landmark approval of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner is seeing large gains for 21st Century Fox, CBS, Discovery and, of course, Time Warner.

Related
Donald Trump Attacks CNN, NBC For Coverage Of North Korea Summit

AT&T Stock
Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock 
REX/Shutterstock

As the acquired company, Time Warner is receiving a customary boost, with shares up 3% to $93.30. Volume is five times the normal level as 20 months of pent-up anticipation from investors is finally being released. AT&T is facing the usual headwinds that hit the acquiring company. Its shares are down nearly 5%, to $32.72. They have slumped more than 12% since the $85 billion merger was announced in October 2016. Comcast, similarly, has slipped nearly 2% to $31.81 in anticipation of its potential big buys of Fox and European pay-TV giant Sky.

Fox has risen sharply, climbing nearly 8% to $43.31, on expectations of a Comcast offer to compete with Disney’s coming any minute. Disney stock, which took a big hit after hours yesterday on news of the judge’s decision in the AT&T-DOJ lawsuit (with investors fearing for the security of its $52.4 billion bid for Fox), has rebounded today. Shares are up about 2.5% to $106.83.

The likely M&A free-for-all set in motion by the AT&T ruling will make attractive targets out of companies like CBS, though it remains in a legal fight with controlling shareholder National Amusements over merger talks with Viacom. CBS shares were up about 4% this morning, to $54.47, though trading volume was much lighter than average. Lionsgate, another of the so-called “free radicals” floating around the media space, has also gone up 4% today, to $25.07.

Discovery, which just digested its purchase of Scripps Networks Interactive, is another notable gainer today, up 4% to $25.05.