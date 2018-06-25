Two years ago, Kurt Sutter brought The Bastard Executioner to Comic-Con for a sneak peek, and now the Sons of Anarchy creator is heading to San Diego next month with his new FX series Mayans M.C.

Taking FX’s traditional Sunday Hall H slot, the July 22 panel for the Latino biker series co-created by Elgin James and starring Edward James Olmos and J.D. Pardo is expected to reveal M.C.’s debut date among other treats. The 1-2 PM gathering is also expected to include the eminently quotable Sutter, James plus Pardo and other cast, as well as look at the series.

Sutter gave a new look at the highly anticipated show online earlier today:

The Fox 21 TV Studios-produced Mayans M.C. isn’t the only FX series hoping to blow SDCC’s mind July 22. From 2:15-3:15 PM, Legion will also take over Hall H with stars Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza plus EP Noah Hawley in the huge venue. A Comic-Con vet on both coasts, the X-Men-derived series was recently renewed for a third season by FX that looks to premiere in early 2019.

As well as the two live dramas in Hall H as the closers of SDCC 2018, FX’s slate will include a return appearance by Archer. The long-running sardonic animated spy series will appear on a panel at 5:15 PM on July 20 in the San Diego Hilton’s Indigo Ballroom with cast and creatives.

As always, FX will have a large presence in SDCC outside the convention center with its prime real estate branding on the side of the waterside Hilton and more.

San Diego Comic-Con runs July 19-22.