It’s almost time to get your motor runnin’ and head out on the highway: FX has set 10 PM Tuesday, September 4, for the premiere of Mayans M.C., the Sons of Anarchy spinoff from Kurt Sutter.

FX Networks also said today that Mr. Inbetween, the new half-hour drama created by and starring Scott Ryan, will premiere in September. More on that below.

FX

Mayans M.C. is set in a post-Jax Teller world and stars JD Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, and Danny Pino also star in the 10-episode first season, along with recurrings Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Rocco Vargas, Maurice Compte, Gino Vento, Tony Plana and Ada Maris.

The show will make its Comic-Con debut July 22 in San Diego, with a Hall H panel with Sutter, co-creator Elgin James, Pardo and others.

Norberto Barba directs the first two episodes of Mayans M.C., which hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. Sutter and Barba exec produce, with James as co-EP.

Mr. Inbetween stars Ryan as Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend — tough roles to juggle in the modern age. They’re even harder when you’re a criminal for hire. The six-episode season, written by Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, also stars Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable.

The series was shot in Australia and is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment, in association with FX Productions, Screen Australia and Create NSW. Ryan, Edgerton and Jason Burrows are executive producers, and Michele Bennett is Producer.