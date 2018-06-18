EXCLUSIVE: The Affair star Maura Tierney is set to co-star in Vice Studios’ The Torture Report, written and directed by The Bourne Ultimatum scribe Scott Z. Burns. Tierney will join Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Tim Blake Nelson, Ben McKenzie, Matthew Rhys, Jennifer Morrison, and Michael C. Hall.

Set immediately following the 9/11 attacks, the film focuses on the CIA’s extreme interrogation program on detainees during the war on terror. Tierney’s character is an intense, driven, somewhat vengeful Counterterrorism expert determined to get behind any program that promises to get the intel that will stop another attack from happening.

Steven Soderbergh and Jennifer Fox are producing alongside Burns, Kerry Orent, Eddy Moretti, Vice’s Danny Gabai and Michael Sugar. Vice is financing the project while UTA reps the North American rights.

Tierney, known for her roles on 90s sitcom NewsRadio and NBC medical drama ER, is currently starring in the fourth season of Showtime’s The Affair, the series which earned her a Golden Globe win. On the film side, she can currently be seen in the indie Anything alongside Matt Bomer and John Carroll Lynch, and next up in Amazon’s Beautiful Boy with Steve Carrell and Timothée Chalamet.

Tierney is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.