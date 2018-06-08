Marvel Universe? You mean Marv Universe. Kick-Ass and Kingsman filmmaker Matthew Vaughn of Marv Films is setting up Marv Studios, he has told UK movie magazine Empire.

The director-producer is planning a reboot of the action-comedy Kick-Ass series and hinted that Patience Lee, the African-American single mother who assumes the vigilante mantle in Mark Millar’s comics could be the character primed to take center stage in the movie. Also in discussion is a stand alone Hit-Girl feature. “We’re going to reboot Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl,” Vaughn said in the interview. “Look what Mark Millar is doing with the comic for clues.”

Another Millar property set for expansion on the big screen is Marv’s spy franchise Kingsman. The latest feature instalment in the Taron Egerton and Colin Firth-fronted action spoof series was 2017 pic Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which took more than $400m worldwide for Fox. A third regular film has been in the pipeline for a while but now comes news that a spin-off titled Kingsman: The Great Game will explore the spy organization in the early 1900s. The two films will shoot back-to-back, apparently.

Also on the way is an eight-hour Kingsman TV show, and a Statesman film following the world of Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Halle Berry’s American agents.

Marv Studios is currently co-producing Paramount’s Elton John biopic Rocketman, which as we reported has Taron Egerton starring for director Dexter Fletcher. We reached out to Marv for confirmation of their big plans but have yet to hear back.