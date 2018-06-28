As the narrator for Netflix’s Disenchantment teaser explains, we’ve seen Matt Groening’s take on the future in Futurama, the present in The Simpsons, so all that’s left is…Disenchantment. In a past, Middle Ages-type kingdom, a monk-robed prisoner is brought before a King for judgement, and the “pile of scum” certainly receives it: “Weak chin, buck teeth,” etc.

The poor soul’s response? “Hi, Dad,” spoken in a voice that had me thinking a medieval Lisa Simpson.

Coming to Netflix in August, Groening’s 10-episode adult animated comedy fantasy series Disenchantment will take viewers to “the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

Disenchantment launches on Netflix August 17. Take a look at the teaser above, and here are some first-look images: