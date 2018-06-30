Former WWE and reality TV star Matt Cappotelli died after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 38 years old.

Cappotelli starred on the third season of WWE’s Tough Enough reality show, produced by the WWE with MTV, where participants trained for a shot at a WWE contract. Cappotelli and John Hennigan (known professionally as Johnny Nitro) were the winners. Cappotelli went on to wrestle in the development league for the WWE, winning the Ohio Valley Wrestling championship.

Cappotelli had his pro wrestling career cut short after he was first diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent surgery. Ten years later, the tumor returned, and he had a second surgery in June 2017.

In December 2017, doctors determined that the remaining tumor was inoperable, as it was located close to his brain stem.

His wife, Lindsey Cappotelli. announced his passing in a Facebook group dedicated to him.

“Hey Team Capp…I’ve been struggling with what to say and how to say this, and I’ll probably end up rambling, but here goes,” she wrote.

“Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus…exactly one year after his brain surgery,” she wrote. “You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person whose comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him.”