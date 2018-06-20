The two-time Oscar nominee and nine-Grammy award winner has signed on to the Paramount Players’ horror thriller Body Cam which Malik Vitthal will direct and Matt Kaplan will produce.

Richmon Riedel delivered the spec script which was rewritten by Nic McCarthy and John Ridley about several LAPD police officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit that is tied to the murder of a black youth at the hands of two white cops. All of them are caught on a body cam video that was destroyed in a cover up.

Recently Mary J. Blige was nominated for two Oscars for Netflix’s Mudbound, one for her supporting turn and another for co-penning the title song. She’s also starring in the upcoming Netflix original series The Umbrella Academy due to drop in 2019.