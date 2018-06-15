EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Fox Film has tapped former Sony marketing vet Mary Goss Robino as EVP of Global Marketing Partnerships, a newly-created role in which she will oversee the studio’s marketing promotions, as well as its work with third-party marketing partners, on a worldwide basis. Her appointment is effective July 9.
It was also confirmed this morning that the studio’s EVP of Domestic Promotions & Partnerships, Zac Eller, is departing Fox for a new opportunity.
Robino will be based in Century City and report jointly to TCFF’s President of Worldwide Marketing, Pam Levine, and Co-President of Worldwide Marketing, Kevin Campbell.
“As we continue to globalize our marketing teams in order to better serve our films, filmmakers and external marketing partners, Mary’s addition to our ranks in this vital new role is a perfect fit,” said Kevin Campbell, Co-President of Worldwide Marketing. “From Spider-Man to The Lord of the Rings to James Bond, Mary’s proven track record with global entertainment brands speaks for itself, and her expertise will be an invaluable asset to our entire studio.”
Robino joins 20th with more than 25 years of entertainment and brand marketing experience. She has been behind the marketing partnerships for such franchises as James Bond, Spider-Man, The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Austin Powers, Star Trek and others.
From 2005 to 2015, Robino served as SVP of Global Marketing Partnerships for Sony Pictures Entertainment, a role in which she led Columbia Pictures’ global partnerships team. Prior to Sony, she was EVP of Worldwide Promotions, Corporate Sponsorships and Media Promotions for MGM Studios, and, from 1991 to 2000, she served in a number of leadership roles at New Line Cinema, ultimately as SVP of National Promotions. Prior to joining 20th, Robino founded and ran the consultancy G5 Marketing. Earlier in her career, Robino held roles at Paramount Pictures, while also having previous stints at both MGM and TCFF. She holds a B.A. from Southern Methodist University and resides in Los Angeles.
Below is the internal memo from Fox President of Worldwide Marketing Pam Levine and co-President of Worldwide marketing Kevin Campbell on Robino’s hire:
Everyone,
Kevin and I are excited to share with you the news that Mary Goss Robino has joined us as EVP of Global Marketing Partnerships, a role in which she’ll oversee all of our marketing partnerships and promotional efforts around the world. Mary’s reputation precedes her, as she’s previously held leadership roles at Sony Pictures, MGM, New Line and Paramount – and started her career right here in Century City. As you’re well aware, globalizing our functions has been a priority for the past year, and Mary’s addition is another important move in that direction – she’ll report jointly to Kevin and me. Anna Roca, our EVP of International Promotions, will continue her work on the international side, and report to Mary going forward. On the domestic side, Chris Cerbo and Erin Williams will be overseeing our promotional efforts, also reporting to Mary. As many of you know, Zac Eller, who has been with us for the past seven years, most recently as EVP of Domestic Promotions & Partnerships, will soon be departing for a new opportunity. Zac has been a vital member of our team and has contributed an immense amount to our theatrical releases. We wish him all the best on his next adventure.
Please join me in welcoming Mary, and wishing Zac the best for the future.
Sincerely,
Pam and Kevin