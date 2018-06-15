EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Fox Film has tapped former Sony marketing vet Mary Goss Robino as EVP of Global Marketing Partnerships, a newly-created role in which she will oversee the studio’s marketing promotions, as well as its work with third-party marketing partners, on a worldwide basis. Her appointment is effective July 9.

It was also confirmed this morning that the studio’s EVP of Domestic Promotions & Partnerships, Zac Eller, is departing Fox for a new opportunity.

Robino will be based in Century City and report jointly to TCFF’s President of Worldwide Marketing, Pam Levine, and Co-President of Worldwide Marketing, Kevin Campbell.

“As we continue to globalize our marketing teams in order to better serve our films, filmmakers and external marketing partners, Mary’s addition to our ranks in this vital new role is a perfect fit,” said Kevin Campbell, Co-President of Worldwide Marketing. “From Spider-Man to The Lord of the Rings to James Bond, Mary’s proven track record with global entertainment brands speaks for itself, and her expertise will be an invaluable asset to our entire studio.”

Robino joins 20th with more than 25 years of entertainment and brand marketing experience. She has been behind the marketing partnerships for such franchises as James Bond, Spider-Man, The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Austin Powers, Star Trek and others.

From 2005 to 2015, Robino served as SVP of Global Marketing Partnerships for Sony Pictures Entertainment, a role in which she led Columbia Pictures’ global partnerships team. Prior to Sony, she was EVP of Worldwide Promotions, Corporate Sponsorships and Media Promotions for MGM Studios, and, from 1991 to 2000, she served in a number of leadership roles at New Line Cinema, ultimately as SVP of National Promotions. Prior to joining 20th, Robino founded and ran the consultancy G5 Marketing. Earlier in her career, Robino held roles at Paramount Pictures, while also having previous stints at both MGM and TCFF. She holds a B.A. from Southern Methodist University and resides in Los Angeles.

Below is the internal memo from Fox President of Worldwide Marketing Pam Levine and co-President of Worldwide marketing Kevin Campbell on Robino’s hire: