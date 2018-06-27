EXCLUSIVE: Marvel’s Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter will be stepping behind the camera in an upcoming Season 3 episode of the Netflix drama series, making her directorial debut.

The third season of Jessica Jones recently began filming in New York City. In the series, Ritter stars as title character, NYC private eye Jessica Jones. Details about the episode she’ll be directing are being kept under wraps.

“I am beyond thrilled to make my directorial debut on Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” said Ritter. “The entire crew and cast has become family to me, and I’m so appreciative of the opportunity to work with our incredible team in this new way. I am so grateful that Melissa Rosenberg, Jeph Loeb, Marvel, and Netflix entrusted me to take the reins.”

Netflix

In Season 2, Jones was beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave (David Tennant). Now known throughout the city as a superpowered killer, a new case made her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Along with Ritter, cast includes Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse.

Jessica Jones creator Melissa Rosenberg returns as showrunner for Season 3.

Ritter has played Jessica Jones since the series launch in 2015 and also appeared as the character in Marvel’s The Defenders crossover episode in 2017. Jessica Jones‘ first season earned a Peabody Award for achievement in television entertainment. The second season launched on March 8, International Women’s Day. A premiere date for Season 3 has not yet been announced. Jessica Jones was the second Netflix-Marvel series to launch behind Daredevil and was followed by Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Punisher.

The series is executive produced by Rosenberg along with Marvel’s Loeb and Jim Chory. Marvel’s Jessica Jones is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.