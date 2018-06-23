Marvel producer/director James Gunn has attacked President Donald Trump on Twitter, claiming that he “wakes up every morning hoping more kids are murdered by immigrants so it will help him in the polls.”

Gunn’s comments came after Trump met with the so-called “Angel Families,” who are attempting to raise awareness of crimes committed by those illegally in the country.

Trump signed photographs of the victims at the request of the families, according to his staff.

Gunn, who has been involved in some of the biggest Marvel projects, including Avengers: Infinity War and Guardians of the Galaxy movies, took exception to that.

“This tone deaf oaf actually autographed photographs of murdered children,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “I don’t know why I’m so surprised he autographed those photos. You KNOW Trump wakes up every morning hoping more kids are murdered by immigrants so it will help him in the polls.”