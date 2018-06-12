Freeform’s young-superhero drama Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger premiered with 1.64 million total viewers in Live+3, the cable net’s best series launch in two years. It also was Freeform’s most-watched drama telecast since the Pretty Little Liars finale nearly a year ago.

It also had the biggest digital bow ever for the network with 716,000 starts. The premiere drew 7.3 million views across linear and digital platforms and was Thursday’s most-social scripted series with 112,000 engagements across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr.

After three days of TV playback, the premiere jumped by 78% in total viewers over its L+SD average (920,000 to 1.64 million — the largest-ever L+3 lift of any Freeform debut.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.

Joe Pokaski (Heroes) serves as showrunner and executive producer; Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s head of Television, and Jim Chory also serve as executive producers. The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, and Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the first episode.