EXCLUSIVE: Jim Chory, the long-time co-head of Marvel Television, has left the company.

We hear that he departed several weeks ago and that it was his decision to leave. Chory oversaw physical production for Marvel TV, which has expanded rapidly over the past five years, going from 0 to 10 live-action series currently on the air. With no new greenlighted Marvel shows or pilot currently in the pipeline, we hear Chory felt it was a good time to leave. (The company is in development on a number of series, including for Disney’s upcoming OTT service)

Along with Head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb, who is shepherding creative, Chory is credited with building the company up into a prolific studio. Chory, a multi Emmy-nominated producer, served as executive producer on all of Marvel’s live-action series. That includes Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel’s Inhumans and Agent Carter for ABC, as well as Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage, Marvel’s Iron Fist, Marvel’s The Defenders and Marvel’s The Punisher for Netflix, Legion on FX, Marvel’s Runaways for Hulu and The Gifted for Fox.

Chory’s pre-Marvel TV producing credits include Heroes, Smash, American Dreams and The District.