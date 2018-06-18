Even though Marvel’s film side will be skipping Hall H this year for the first time since 2015, we’re hearing that big events are afoot in regards to the comic-book label’s TV unit with the Netflix series Iron Fist returning to San Diego Comic-Con next month.

Iron Fist star Finn Jones will be showing up and other cast members and producers are expected to join him to chat about the upcoming season 2. Jones is making a cameo in the upcoming season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage which drops June 22.

There’s also talk about putting together a Punisher panel for SDCC. It was announced today that Punisher star Jon Bernthal is making an appearance in the ninth season of AMC’s The Walking Dead, and if he’s headed to SDCC for that series, it’s quite conceivable there could be a panel for Punisher, which has shot a season 2, but has no premiere date yet.

Daredevil season 3 is also in a similar situation: The series is in the can, but there haven’t been any announcements about its premiere date. We also hear there are discussions going on for a possible Daredevil appearance at SDCC as well.

With Marvel’s big screen presence at zero this year, the tally of SDCC heaveyweights now finds the Disney-owned unit absent, HBO absent, and Starz absent. That said, Marvel overall is planning to make a splash at SDCC celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s interesting that Marvel film has chosen to sit out this year’s Comic-Con as behind-the-scenes footage from Captain Marvel, due out March 8, and a clip of Tony Stark and Ant-Man’s Scott Lang from Avengers 4 (May 3) was recently released at CineEurope. Even though Marvel also has Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019 as well as Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 in the future, speculation is that should the Disney-Fox merger go through, it will solidify other features, possibly a rebooted X-Men, that Marvel would put into play from the 20th Century Fox library.

San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 19-22.