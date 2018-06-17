Martin Bregman, the New York-based producer of such films as Sea Of Love, Scarface, Serpico and Carlito’s Way, reportedly died Saturday at age 92. We’re waiting for information from his family, but his passing was reported by local New York TV news station WNBC. His passing was attributed to cerebral hemorrhage, his widow Cornelia told News 4’s Chuck Scarborough.

Bregman thrived at a time when the main way that film productions paid the union premiums to shoot in New York came when a Gotham-based filmmaker or producer held the clout to push for it and impose their will. Along with Sidney Lumet, Alan Pakula, Woody Allen and a few others, Bregman was one of those guys. He saw Al Pacino in an off Broadway performance and helped the actor’s rise to stardom, and he used his influence to make New York-centric mid budget crime thrillers. His other credits include The Bone Collector, One Tough Cop, Nothing To Lose, and the Alan Alda-directed Betsy’s Wedding and Sweet Liberty, and The Seduction of Joe Tynan.

Along with Dylan Clark, Bregman is listed as producer on a third version of Scarface that Antoine Fuqua is developing to direct for Universal, with Diego Luna attached to play the title role made famous by Pacino.