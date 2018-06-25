The Marrakesh International Film Festival, a popular event among Hollywood A-listers and international industry, has appointed Christoph Terhechte as Artistic Director.

Terhechte chaired the Forum section of the Berlin Film Festival from 2001 to 2018 and will oversee the 17th edition of the Moroccan festival between November 30 – December 8, 2018, after it took a year off in 2017 due to a reported lack of sponsorship.

Recent Marrakesh jury presidents have included Francis Ford Coppola, Isabelle Huppert and John Malkovich while jury members have included Jessica Chastain, Sigourney Weaver, the late Alan Rickman and Susanne Bier.

Melita Toscan du Plantier, director of public relations for the festival in 2001 and 2002 and director of the festival from 2003 to 2016, has been appointed advisor to His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, President of the Marrakech Film Festival Foundation.

The programming team will comprise Ali Hajji, long-time Casablanca festival delegate director and former general coordinator of Marrakech; curator Rasha Salti; critic and consultant Anke Leweke; and Cannes Critics Week General Coordinator Rémi Bonhomme.

Terhechte’s exit from Berlin, revealed during Cannes, is one of a number of significant recent changes at the German festival. Last week, the festival announced new co-heads to replace Dieter Kosslick while Wieland Speck stood down in 2017 as long-standing chief of the Panorama section.