Three broadcast networks shared the top spot in the demo Thursday night, though what ABC, CBS and Fox shared was a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 age bracket.

An original-scarce schedule included NBC’s return of Marlon, in back-to-back episodes (0.7, 2.96M; 0.6, 2.43M). They followed a Little Big Shots lead-in (0.8 5.65M). Marlon’s last season opening (1.2, 5.199M) had followed an original America’s Got Talent (2.1, 10.9M).

Fox’s original 8-10 PM The Four: Battle for Stardom (0.7, 2.16M) finished flat.

With repeats of comedies The Big Bang Theory (0.9, 6.09M), Young Sheldon (0.9, 5.84M), Mom (0.7, 5.04M), Life in Pieces (0.7, 3.94M) and drama S.W.A.T (0.6, 3.66M), CBS (0.7, 4.705M) took the night in total viewers, while wound up in a three-way tie for first place in the demo with ABC (0.7, 3.499M) and Fox (0.7, 2.160M). ABC aired repeats of Celebrity Family Feud (0.8, 4.06M), The $100,000 Pyramid (0.7, 3.67M) and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 2.77M).

NBC (0.6, 3.605M) followed in the demo, but came in second in overall audience. CW (0.2, 690K) followed, with results from repeats of Supernatural (0.2, 780K) and Black Lightning (0.2, 610K).