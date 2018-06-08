It’s been a week since Hallmark Channel unceremoniously divorced Mark Steines from its Home & Family, and today the former co-host finally broke his social media silence.

But there was no earth-shaking revelation or tart-tongued rebuke. Instead, the lifestyle show’s original male face simply thanked fans for their “love & kindness this past week” — and also for wishing him a happy birthday:

Anyone expecting Steines to take a slap at his former employer or show likely clicked elsewhere.

Hallmark Channel announced on May 31 that it had “parted ways” with Steines, who had co-hosted Home & Family since its October 2012 premiere. The next day, his rep said, “The network’s given explanation for making the change was ‘creative reasons’; there were no other reasons given. … We had had nothing but positive reviews and feedback from Hallmark for the entirety of the time he has been on the show including this year.

The rep added the TV veteran TV, who has a co-host on Entertainment Tonight from 2005-15, didn’t know when he went to the May 30 taping that it would be his last day.