EXCLUSIVE: Marc Weinstock, who joined Annapurna two years ago as its president, is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity. He will not be replaced; rather, the company is reorganizing and will phase out the position and re-delegate duties to the senior leadership team.

The exit is said to be amicable. While at Sony, Weinstock had worked with Annapurna on films American Hustle and Zero Dark Thirty, so there was a working relationship that already had been established.

Weinstock came to Annapurna after leaving Fox as president of domestic marketing in 2016. He was hired to oversee development and production for the West Hollywood-based Annapurna. Fox and at Sony set their individual and/or global box office records during his stint. Fox grossed a record-breaking $5.5B worldwide in 2014.

While at Annapurna, the executive not only helped secure a bank facility of $350M but also worked to secure the MGM distribution deal for the next Bond film and for Creed 2. With president of marketing David Kaminow, Weinstock also helped to set up the marketing team at Annapurna. In addition, he facilitated in bringing Laika — the animated company behind such gems as Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman and Coraline — over to Annapurna. The company will release the next animated feature from Laika, Missing Link, which features the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis.

Annapurna has not had many releases since his arrival but has produced and released the critically acclaimed picture Detroit, produced Phantom Thread, which marked Daniel Day-Lewis’ last picture and is gearing up to release Sorry to Bother You.

However, the company has a solid fall slate that includes Adam McKay’s untitled Dick Cheney feature; Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of the James Baldwin novel If Beale Street Could Talk; and Jacques Audiard’s Sisters Brothers with Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly and Jake Gyllenhaal; and the newly acquired Destroyer from director Karyn Kusama and starring Nicole Kidman.

The well-liked Weinstock is expected to leave the company officially sometime over the next couple of weeks and announce his next steps shortly.