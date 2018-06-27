EXCLUSIVE: Marc Maron, a standout on Netflix’s original series GLOW which is readying for its Season 2 return, has signed with ICM Partners.

Maron is a writer, producer, showrunner, stand-up comic and podcaster, the latter as host of his long-running “WTF with Marc Maron” that has featuring among its guests President Barack Obama in 2015. He also created, executive produced and starred on Maron, the comedy that ran four seasons on IFC and ended in 2016.

GLOW, executive produced by Jenji Kohan and created/executive produced by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, kicks off its second season June 29.

Maron, who had been repped at WME, remains managed by Avalon Entertainment.