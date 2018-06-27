In the first trailer for the Panos Cosmatos-directed Mandy, we are treated to some horrific retro paranoia realness as Nicolas Cage’s Red stops at nothing to rescue the titular Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) from the claws of sadistic cult led by Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache).

The film, which made its premiere at Sundance earlier this year, serves up some wildly trippy and psychedelic surrealism echoing horror of the ’70s and ’80s — which is perfect considering the story is set in 1983. Co-written by Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, the trailer gives us a little taste of this phantasmic pic which has a bloody Cage — with his signature wide-eyed, teeth-baring craziness — wield a Lord of the Rings-like weapon against these cult members.

Mandy is a story of vengeance on shrooms soaked in blood and fire, but as soon as I knew it was a story about an insane cult and featured the wrath of Cage, I was immediately on board.

The film also stars Ned Dennehy, Olwen Fouéré with Richard Brake and Bill Duke. SpectreVision, XYZ Films and Umedia produced the pic.

RJLE Films will release the film on s September 14.