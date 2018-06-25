The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up the case of HBO’s Making a Murderer subject Brendan Dassey. No explanation was given for the decision.

Dassey was sentenced to live in prison in 2007 in Wisconsin for his alleged participation in the 2005 death of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach; his uncle Steven Avery was found guilty of Halbach’s murder. Last August, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Duffin overturned Dassey’s conviction, ruling that the court found his confession was involuntary. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the state court decision that could have freed Dassey, ruling that the court’s findings that he participated were “reasonable,” even though one dissenting judge said the case was “a profound miscarriage of justice.”

The hugely popular Making A Murderer docuseries, which premiered in December 2016 on HBO, was viewed by 20 million people and won four Emmys out of six nominations. Filmed over the course of 10 years, the series detailed the story of Avery, who served 18 years in prison wrongfully convicted of the sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beersten before being exonerated by DNA evidence in 2003. In 2007, he was convicted of the murder of photographer Halbach. The series also explored the conviction of Avery’s nephew Dassey, who was also charged in the murder.